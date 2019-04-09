Bane enters name into NBA Draft pool

Print Article

One of the centerpieces behind the newly-found success of TCU basketball may be leaving school early.

Desmond Bane announced that he was entering his name into the NBA Draft Tuesday, but an NCAA rule change from 2016 could allow him to potentially return to school.

Players are now allowed to enter their name into the draft pool and attend the NBA combine in May, but can remove themselves and return to school within 10 days after the combine. The change gives players the flexibility to judge their draft stock without losing their collegiate eligibility.

Bane’s decision comes days after TCU coach Jamie Dixon was rumored to be in consideration for the UCLA job. Dixon ultimately decided to stay after reports said that the Bruins were unable to match his $8 million buyout.

If he does decide to leave, Bane will finish his career at TCU with over 1,000 career points. He averaged 15.2 points per game with a 50.2 field goal percentage this past season.

The deadline for players to enter into the pool is Thursday.