Baseball rebounds from Friday loss to win series over Oklahoma

Center fielder Johnny Rizer hit two home runs in the three-game series against Oklahoma. Photo courtesy of GoFrogs.com

After falling in a 7-6 heartbreaker on Friday, TCU baseball bounced back to defeat Oklahoma on both Saturday and Sunday to win the series two games to one.

The wins push the Horned Frogs to 5-4 in Big 12 play, leaving them at fifth place in the conference standings.

Late comeback effort not enough, TCU falls on walk-off

Despite tying the game in the top of the ninth inning after trailing the entire game, TCU baseball put up little fight in the bottom of the inning, giving up the walk-off single with no outs and falling to Oklahoma 7-6.

Oklahoma came out aggressive, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning alone. TCU would not respond until the fourth inning, using four straight singles to drive in three run.

The teams would trade shots until the sixth inning, when Hunter Wolfe hit his second home run of the year to put the Horned Frogs down one yet again, 6-5.

Starter Nick Lodolo had uncharacteristically struggled in the contest, allowing six runs, three of which were earned, on 10 hits in 5.1 innings. The six runs and ten hits given up were both season highs for the junior.

After Johnny Rizer tied the game in the top of the ninth with another solo home run, a walk and bunt single followed by a base hit to left center gave the Sooners a 7-6 walk off win.

Rizer’s game-saving catch gives TCU 4-2 win to tie series at one

With two Oklahoma runners in scoring position and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, center fielder Rizer made a game-saving catch deep in center field to secure a 4-2 win on Saturday to even their series with Oklahoma at one.

Similar to Friday’s contest, TCU went down early as Oklahoma went up 2-0 after three innings.

The Horned Frogs put together a comeback effort by scoring four runs in back-to-back innings to go up for good.

Six players in the purple and white had hits during this 4-0 run, with first baseman Jake Guenther’s two-RBI single putting TCU up 4-2 in the top of the seventh.

Charles King went seven innings in his first career start for the Horned Frogs, giving up 10 hits but only two runs in the game. His seven innings pitched were a career-high.

TCU wins 6-4 over Oklahoma, completing series comeback

After playing from behind for most of the series, TCU took control early on Sunday and never looked back, defeating Oklahoma 6-4 to win the series.

Following two walks, center fielder Rizer gave the Horned Frogs their biggest lead of the series in the top of the first inning with a three-run home run to left field. It was the Cypress, Texas, native’s second home run of the series and fourth of the year.

The game would go back and forth from there, with TCU giving up a run in the bottom of the first and third but taking a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Sooners were able to pull within two with a two-out, two-run double in the ninth, but James Notary was able to finish his first save of the season to give the Horned Frogs the series win.

All six runs scored by TCU in the game had come with two outs.

Up Next:

TCU will play their final of four-straight games on the road at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Dallas Baptist.