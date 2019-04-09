A guide to designing your graduation cap

Print Article

This story was initially published May 3, 2018, but this design can be used for 2019 graduating seniors.

Update – May 4, 2018: We have a new graduation cap design video. Check it out!



If you’re an artistic type who has been planning your graduation cap since the day you received your TCU acceptance letter, you can stop reading now.

If you cringe at the thought of drawing anything other than a stick figure, don’t worry — here’s a step-by-step, foolproof guide to decorating you graduation cap.

So, to create a graduation cap that will rival the Mona Lisa, you will need a few materials.

Materials:

Construction paper/Decorative Paper

Hot glue gun and glue sticks

Scissors

Ruler

Paint

Extra: jewels, glitter, stickers, markers

Step 1:

To start, measure your graduation cap with a ruler and cut the paper to match the dimensions. Since I’m a sophomore and don’t necessarily have a graduation cap, I’m using the construction paper as a makeshift cap. Using the hot glue gun, glue the paper to the top of the hat. Hopefully, by now you have a general idea of how you want your masterpiece to look.

Step 2:

Using your ruler or a stencil, sketch out your design with a pencil. Once you are satisfied with your design, break out the paint. Paint or color in your design (however your heart desires). For paint, it is best to use two coats for a smoother, finished look.

Step 3:

Now for the fun part… Here is where you get to personalize your cap. Using my hot glue gun, I glued jewels on the edge of my cap and around the letters. After adding your personal flourish, sit back and admire your work.

Of course, each cap will be different and personal to each graduate. For those who are struggling to come up with a design, here’s a list of possible themes to get those creative juices flowing.