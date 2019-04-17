Horoscope: April 17, 2019

Print Article

p>A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Virgo until 7:22 a.m., when the Moon enters Libra.

Happy birthday for Wednesday April 17, 2019:

This year, you break past certain set barriers. You might not be sure which approach works best, so try a variety. If single, you’re unusually desirable, but also you might tend toward bonds that are more explosive, perhaps because the attraction is greater. If you’re attached, you and your partner often will need to make sure that you’re on the same wavelength. LIBRA draws a smile from you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Generally, you feel passionate about situations and people. A new person who might walk into your life at any time could intrigue you and become a good friend. Give this person the space to reveal him- or herself. Note an element of confusion in present communications. Tonight: Let others express their needs and desires.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Be more forthright and direct in how you make choices. There could be a lot of questions surrounding a seemingly routine matter. You might be sensing some confusion about this situation. Understand your choices. Allow ingenuity to flow. Tonight: Midweek break.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You finally flow more with the moment and with those around you. Your imagination soars, especially if you’re around a child or loved one. Take some of this gift into your outside life. Others will appreciate your ingenuity and lightness. Tonight: Only where you can have fun.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Be sure that you can take on another responsibility. Rather than saying “yes” quickly, take your time. You might not want to commit just yet. Time remains your ally. You could want a change or to add more variety in your life. Tonight: Entertain from your pad.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A bevy of calls and people greet you this morning. If you have plans, you might screen some of this activity and let others know that you’ll make time later. A call from a distant person or an expert holds important information. Tonight: Favorite person, favorite spot.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension builds, especially around funds. You might wish that you could stretch them further. Examine your budget with care; see whether you possibly can fit in a coveted purchase. Roll with it. Extremes mark the moment for now. Before you leap, give yourself space to think. Tonight: Keep your finances in mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might want to let others know where you’re coming from. As a result, you gain more support than you thought was available. First, decide what you want, be it a situation, relationship or business deal. Tonight: Living it up!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

When the situation is appropriate, take a back seat. Your ability to maneuver a personal matter could be more important than you’re aware it is. Nevertheless, honor your inner voice first right now. Tonight: Opt for a good night’s sleep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re focused and know what you want and expect from certain situations. You could feel as though someone might not be in tune with you. Slow down; approach this person openly and with kindness. Eventually, you’ll develop an easier flow between the two of you. Tonight: Where your friends are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be focused on completing a job or project. Nothing will delay you from getting that far and achieving the results you desire. For you, more than most signs, the final product is what counts. Tonight: As you like.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ability to empathize and walk in someone else’s footsteps comes out. You’ll be able to find a more effective way of communicating to this person. Ask questions, but be ready for an odd answer. Tonight: Follow the music.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

One-on-one relating will draw the results you desire. You might not be sure what to expect. You can be sure that the person in question will reveal more of his or her authentic self. Even if you don’t agree with others, remain easygoing. Tonight: Make it special.

Born today: Actress Jennifer Garner (1972), actor William Holden (1918), businessman/philanthropist J.P. Morgan (1837)