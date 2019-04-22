Instagram user threatens Fort Worth on Easter Sunday

Print Article

“Ready for the big day tomorrow where I can finally unleash the inner demons that have been eating me alive. The lord [sic] has risen and I must fulfill my duties and will protect my savior from judicial sins. Many lives will be lost tomorrow but God will forgive me for he has always. Prayers to the man up above my time is now.”

An anonymous Instagram user posted a threat yesterday afternoon praising “the lord [sic] has risen” and threatening that “many lives will be lost.”

The Fort Worth Police Department was notified and are in the process of investigating the threat. The TCU Police Department are aware of the situation but have no clearance to discuss it further.

“There is no indication from Fort Worth Police Department’s investigation that the threat involves TCU,” said TCU Police Department’s assistant chief of police, Robert Rangal.



The image began to float among students and parents of TCU students, one parent posted in the TCU Parents Association Facebook page, warning other parents about the threat.



Conversation on the TCU Parent Association Facebook group is facilitated by TCU Parent Association leaders and TCU staff members.

TCUPD increased staffing today, on foot and vehicle, to increase safety and visibility on campus. They plan on sending out a notification through FrogShield.



FWPD has yet to make a comment on the threat, we will keep you updated with all of the latest news.

