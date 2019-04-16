Less than 150 votes separate presidential candidates in tight race

Print Article

When Student Government Association presidential candidate Matt Williams was notified that he was out of the running, he got the news that less than 150 votes separated him from first place.

Only 58 votes sat between him and the potential to advance to the run-off election between the top two candidates

Josh Witkop, who received 35.43 percent of the vote, and Patton Maynard, who received 33.10 percent, advanced to the run-off election. Williams was close behind with 31.44 percent of the total vote.



Patton Maynard, Matt Williams and Josh Witkop speak at the SGA debate. Photo by Olivia Wales.

This year’s election totaled the highest number of votes ever recorded with 38 percent of the student body casting a vote, according to SGA’s Elections and Regulations Committee Chair Clayton Dana-Bashian.



Voting information provided by TCU Student Government Association. Enrollment numbers provided by TCU Office of Institutional Research.

Students point to forgetfulness, email difficulties and voter apathy as the potential causes behind the low numbers.



“There wasn’t enough advertisement about when to vote and how, it was all on who to vote for,” sophomore graphic design major Madi Grace Thornton said, “so I didn’t vote.”



Thornton also said students may feel apathy towards the election.



“Some people may not believe the candidates can change everything they say they will about TCU, so they may see it as pointless to vote,” she said.



Likewise, sophomore finance major Devon Hansen did not vote because she encountered difficulties with the voting link.



“I did not vote because the email with the link to the polls was sent to my junk mail account,” Hansen said.

The run-off election will take place on Wednesday, April 17, beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Students will receive an email with a link to vote for either Witkop or Maynard.