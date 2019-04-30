Men’s basketball adds assistant coach, Ohio State transfer guard

Print Article

The TCU Men’s basketball team announced two new additions to their roster Monday.

Tony Benford was hired as an assistant coach after two years in the same role at LSU. Benford served as the Tigers’ interim head coach at the end of this season after head coach Will Wade was placed on administrative leave due to a reported connection with the ongoing FBI investigation into college basketball.

In his five games as interim, Benford led the Tigers to their first Sweet 16 since 2006.

Before joining the LSU staff, Benford was the head coach at North Texas from 2012 to 2017. He went 62-95 during his time with the Mean Green.

“I’ve known Tony for 30 years,” TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said. “He has a lot of experience and ties to this area.”

Benford is replacing Corey Barker, who was fired in March after also being connected to the FBI’s investigation and reportedly receiving bribes to influence players’ choice of a sports agency.

Third transfer of offseason commits to TCU

The Horned Frogs also added another transfer in former Ohio State Buckeye Jaedon LeDee. LeDee announced his commitment to TCU on Twitter and will have to sit out a year, per NCAA transfer rules.

LeDee was a four star recruit out of Houston and chose the Buckeyes over Kansas and Kentucky.

He joins Keonte Kennedy and Mickey Pearson on the list of transfers who have chosen the Horned Frogs this spring, providing bodies and depth for a depleted roster.