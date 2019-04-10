Men’s Golf wins second tournament of the season

Print Article

Led by Stefano Mazzoli, TCU men’s golf won its second tournament of the season Tuesday at the Tiger Invitational in Colombia, Missouri.

Mazzoli led the team both days of the tournament and finished in first place after shooting a 6-under 66 in the final round.

After his first two rounds of 65 and 68, Mazzoli’s final total of 17-under 199 was the second-best 54-hole score ever at TCU. He joined Paul Barjon (2013) and teammate David Ravetto as the only players in program history to shoot below 200 over 54 holes.

On Tuesday, Mazzoli recorded six of his tournament-best 21 birdies on the back nine.

Stefano Mazzoli at the Tiger Invitational. Photo Courtesy of GoFrogs.com

Ravetto and Pierre Mazier also finished in the top five at this tournament.

Ravetto shot 1-under 71 on the day and finished tied for third at 10-under 206.

Mazier finished with the best 54-hole score of his career at 9-under 207 and tied for fifth place, making this performance his best of the season. He shot a 4-under 68 on Tuesday to finish under par in all three rounds for the first time this season.



Hayden Springer finished the tournament in 21st place and shot 4-under 212. This is the fourth time this season he finished under par.

TCU finished the tournament in first place with a score of 40-under 824, marking the second best score relative to par in program history. The team finished seven shots ahead of Big 12 foe Kansas State and 21 shots ahead of third-place Missouri.

The Frogs are back in action April 26-28 at the Big 12 Championship in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.