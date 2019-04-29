Men’s tennis enters NCAA Tournament as No. 10 seed

Print Article

Juan Martin celebrates a won point against Texas on April 6, 2019. Photo by Jack Wallace

The No. 9 TCU men’s tennis team will get a shot at redemption when they host the first and second rounds of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championships this weekend.

The Frogs will look to avenge their first-round exit in the Big 12 Tournament to Oklahoma State, 2-4.

The No. 10 Horned Frogs will play the No. 39 Harvard Crimson, the Ivy League runner-ups, in the first round.



In men’s tennis’ 45-year tenure, the Frogs have earned a postseason bid in 30 of them, including each of the last five years.



TCU has never advanced past the quarterfinals but has made it to that round or the one before in each of the last four years.



The Frogs’ matchup against Harvard is the second against an Ivy League team this season, the other being a 4-1 home victory over the Columbia Lions.



The match begins at 5:00 p.m. this Friday at the Bayard H. Freeman Tennis Center and admission is free to the public. A link to live streaming is provided here.