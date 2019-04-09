Star pitcher to make return against Dallas Baptist

Print Article



Photo by Jack Wallace

The TCU Horned Frogs will get some much needed starting rotation depth in the form of former All-American Jared Janczak.

Janczak will make his long awaited return Tuesday when TCU visits Dallas Baptist on Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Janczak was projected to combine with Junior Nick Lodolo to form one of the best one-two punches in the Big XII but an injury early in the season has limited him to only 11.1 innings pitched this season.

Janczak has an ERA of 7.94 in those innings but the hope is that he can find the form that earned him first team all Big XII honors in 2017.

Photo by TCU Athletics

Janczak also missed most of the 2018 season after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery, a procedure that relieves compression of veins in the shoulder. He made eight starts with a 3.00 ERA and was a preseason All-American.

Depending on how he looks in his return he could move into the Saturday spot in the rotation that has been a source of inconsistency for the Horned Frogs in recent weeks.

Dallas Baptist comes into the game with a record of 22-9 and TCU will be looking for a little bit of revenge after falling to the Patriots last year by a score of 3-2.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. central time at Horner ballpark in Dallas.