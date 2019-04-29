What we’re reading: Another place of worship attacked ﻿

Print Article

We’re back and we’re reading – everything from “CNN” to the “New York Times.” We’re trying to help you keep up with the rapid pace of politics and everyday news. Today, we’ve got a threat from Attorney General Barr, a shooting at Poway Synagogue, and a big endorsement for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.



Barr’s threat to not show up at House hearing

Attorney General William Barr disagrees with the proposed method and format of questioning that is anticipated at the hearing this week.

Barr will be questioned about the Russian probe and the Mueller report.

Barr has openly warned the Democrats that are on the House Judiciary Committee that he will not come unless this format is changed.

The two may reach a deal by Thursday, which would result in Barr’s potential appearance according to CNN.



Shooting at Poway Synagogue

A gunman attacked a synagogue in Poway, California on Saturday at a service on the last day of passover.

One woman was killed jumping in front of a rabbi in an attempt to save him. The rabbi was shot in the hand and two other worshippers were left with wounds from shrapnel, according to The New York Times.

The 19-year-old gunman yelled anti-semitic slurs in the synagogue, making this a hate crime. The gunman later surrendered to the police.

Joe Biden secures major endorsement

The International Association of Firefighters announced this morning that they are endorsing Joe Biden as the 2020 presidential Democratic candidate.

Biden has a close relationship with this union, which is the first major union to actively endorse someone for the 2020 election.

Biden had a strong start to his campaign, receiving a record breaking $6.3 million within 24 hours of announcing his candidacy, according to Fox News.



Afghan president opens discussion of Taliban peace talks

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani held a forum today with over 3,200 Afghans to discuss the upcoming peace talks with the Taliban.

This meeting of Afghan leaders, known as Loya Jirga, will last four days and is aimed at creating solidarity.

Currently, the Taliban controls almost half of Afghanistan and is responsible for attacks almost daily, according to the Associated Press.



Sri Lanka bans face coverings

Prompted by the suicide attacks on Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka has now banned face coverings from being worn in public.

Emergency law was used by President Maithripala Sirisena to impose this measure, directed at ensuring easy identification.

This measure has been heavily criticized by Muslim leaders, according to BBC.



Four people killed by crane

Three men and one woman were killed Saturday when a crane fell off a building in downtown Seattle.

Two of the men were crane operators but have not been identified. The woman, Sarah Wong, was a college freshman majoring in nursing.

The investigation into the incident could take months according to NBC News.

That’s all we have for today. Check back tomorrow for more.