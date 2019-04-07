What we’re reading: Dems’ will never see Trump’s Taxes

Print Article

Mick Mulvaney, White House chief of staff, says that the democrats will ‘never’ see the presidents tax returns. (Photo provided by AP)

We’re back and we’re reading – everything from “Fox News” to “The Washington Post” We’re trying to help you keep up with the rapid pace of politics and everyday news. Today, we’ve got Mulvaney and the presidents taxes, Rhino poaching, and 21 killed in Libya.



Democrats will ‘never’ obtain Trump’s tax returns

CNN says Congressional Democrats will “never” obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns, according to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.



“Voters knew the President could have given over his tax returns, they knew that he didn’t and they elected him anyway. Which, of course, is what drives the Democrats crazy,” Mulvaney told Fox News.



William Consovoy, a lawyer, said that the requests for Trump’s tax information “are not consistent with governing law, do not advance any proper legislative purpose, and threaten to interfere with the ordinary conduct of audits.”



The President has previously stated that he would release his taxes but for an audit he has claimed to be under for years.



A rhino poacher was killed by an elephant then eaten by lions authorities say



Five suspected poachers entered Kruger National Park in South Africa last week to kill the rhinos living there, and only 4 made it out alive according to authorities.



The four who survived were arrested and will appear in court, according to the New York Times.



“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that,” said Glenn Phillips, the park’s managing executive.



Burger King slammed on social media over a racist ad

Burger King aired an ad that featured customers failing to eat the new Vietnamese burger using giant chopsticks.



According to Fox, this is not the first time brands have been called out for being culturally insensitive when using chopsticks in marketing campaigns.



Fighting in Tripoli, Libya leaves 21 dead



The BBC reported this morning that Libya’s UN-backed government says 21 people have been killed and 27 wounded in fighting near the capital, Tripoli.

The UN appealed for a two-hour truce so casualties and civilians could be evacuated, but the fighting did not stop.

That’s all we have for today. Check back tomorrow for more.