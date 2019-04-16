What we’re reading: Will Notre Dame be saved?

Print Article

We’re back and we’re reading – everything from “The Washington Post” to “CNN.” We’re trying to help you keep up with the rapid pace of politics and everyday news. Today, we’ve got more on the Notre Dame fire, a man with measles infecting other people and a college student that fell to her death.



Offers of help pour in for Notre Dame fire



Millions of euros have been pledged as an effort to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire destroyed the building’s roof causing its spire to collapse.



People around the globe have offered their help with the reconstruction of Paris’s landmark.



According to BBC News, the fire was declared fully extinguished about 15 hours after it started. Firefighters worked through the night and were able to save the main stone structure of the building and its two towers.



Some officials have suggested that the cause of the fire could be linked to the renovations that have been taking place at the cathedral.



But, the cause of the fire has not yet been made clear.



Mueller report expected to be released Thursday



Attorney General William Barr is expected to release Robert Mueller’s redacted report on the Russia investigation.



According to CNN, the report which is around 400 pages long will provide more detail about what was found in the 22-month special counsel investigation about the possible obstruction of justice and collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s administration.



Barr told a Senate subcommittee that he is planning on color-coding four types of redactions on the report.



If Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee do not receive the report this week, they plan to subpoena the Justice Department for the full report without redactions.



A man with measles unknowingly infected 39 people



A man unknowingly carrying the measles, a highly contagious upper respiratory virus, spread the disease to 39 people.



The man went to a doctor and was misdiagnosed with bronchitis, because the doctor had never seen the measles before.



According to The Washinton Post, the man had been traveling to raise money for Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community.



During the past 5 years, the majority of the measles cases reproted to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention have occurred within inward-looking communities.



Scientist print 3D human heart for the first time in history



Researchers at the University of Tel Aviv in Israel have created a biomedically engineered 3D human heart.



According to ABC News, the heart is fully vascularized and made from human cells. It matches the biochemical, anatomical, cellular and immunological properties of the patient.



The invention marks a scientific breakthrough for transplant medicine.



Although the invention is still in its early stages, the future of the invention can help many patients that await heart transplants for life-ending heart problems.



College student dies after falling off a cliff while taking a picture



A 20-year-old college student died Saturday after falling off a cliff while repositioning herself to take a picture.



According to NBC News, Andrea Norton slipped and fell off a cliff in the Ozark Mountains, which is a popular destination for picture taking.



It took more than 5 hours to recover her body from the fall and more than 60 people responded to the scene.



This is the second person to fall at the destination this year.



2019 Masters Tournament broadcast had high overnight ratings



Despite an early start time, TV ratings for the final round of the 2019 Masters Tournament came out high.



According to Golf, the final round aired on CBS garnered the highest overnight ratings in 34 years.



Tiger Woods won the tournament making it his first major tournament win in 11 years. Forty-two majors have occurred since he won his last major.

That’s all we have for today. Check back tomorrow for more.

