Witkop wins SGA president

Josh Witkop is the new Student Government Association (SGA) president-elect following Wednesday’s run-off election.

“Witkop received 56 percent of the votes while his competitor, Patton Maynard, received 43 percent,” said Clayton Dana-Bashian, SGA Elections and Regulations Committee Chair. “Only 34 percent of the student body voted in the run off election, after the first presidential race was decided by less than 150 votes.”



Witkop’s initial reaction was that of “gratitude.”

“I immediately found myself in a state of gratitude that still endures: a gratitude to God, my team, as well as the students, staff, faculty, and administration who have supported me through my TCU career and these last few weeks,” he said. “Goals are not accomplished single-handedly. My first priority will be working with the rest of the Cabinet and SGA advisers to determine our current strengths as a team and lay foundation for how we can effectively work to achieve our goals approaching the 2019-2020 school year.”

The victor’s campaign motto, “Serve On”, will be a template for his time as Student Body President.

“Often, we find ourselves so focused on what we can get out of our college experience, but Serve On calls us to consider what we can give,” Witkop said. “Serve On is my commitment to students and my charge to them as well.”

Vice President External Affairs-elect Ontario Brown said he looks forward to working with Witkop.

“[Josh’s] vision outlined by his platform ‘Serve On’ aligns with many of the golas that I have for this as well, so I truly can’t wait to hit the ground running in August and do groundbreaking work with Josh as our Student Body President!”