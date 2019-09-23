Rumors about vaping consequences debunked

Print Article

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Students will not receive a tobacco violation if they are caught with an e-cigarette, despite rumors, said Michael Russel, the dean of campus life.

Some students said they believed a rumor that being caught with an e-cigarette would result in a tobacco violation, which is equivalent to an alcohol violation.

A TCU student who requested to remain anonymous said the rumor started when TCU police officers came to her sorority chapter meeting and prohibited Juuls at formals.

“I mean, it makes sense because like it has to fall in line with the other things that are prohibited on campus, but like if I knew someone who got a Juul violation, I would be like pretty surprised,” the student said.

She said the risk management officer and events chair of her sorority told the members a tobacco violation was the consequence for bringing a Juul, but TCU police officers claim they never said it.

She said she thinks the sorority officers said it to scare members so they don’t bring Juuls to events.

TCU’s tobacco policy prohibits the use of e-cigarettes, but breaking this rule only results in an informal conversation with Campus Life, said Russel, who is also the associate vice chancellor for student affairs.

Over the summer, the Texas Legislature passed a law changing the age requirement to purchase tobacco products, which played a role in the creation of TCU’s policy in 2017.

“The decision was, when do you pull off the bandaid?” Russel said. “Do we wait until next year when we know for sure most of the first-year students would not be legal to possess it, or do we start now when we know there will be some who do, so we just decided to start now with the some who do.”

Chancellor Victor Boschini said he has never heard of a tobacco violation being a consequence of having an e-cigarette.

“Right now, we continue for it to be a discussion to say that you’re not supposed to be using them on campus, and that has worked effectively because we have been several years tobacco-free and most people have been compliant with it,” Russel said.

Russel said he will escalate punishment for e-cigarette usage if students continue to break the rule after their informal conversation with Campus Life.