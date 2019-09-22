Swimming and diving teams dominate in home opener

Print Article

TCU dominated UTPB in their 2019 home opener. Photo courtesy of GoFrogs.com.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams won their first meet of the season Friday afternoon, besting the UT-Permian Basin Falcons in all but one event.

Through 32 events, TCU’s men accumulated a score of 174.5 to UTPB’s 109.5, while the women scored 224 to UTPB’s 67.

This was the seventh meeting between the Frogs and Falcons since 2012, and TCU has won all seven.

Junior Izzy Ashdown and first-year Faith Harms-Zacharias made NCAA zone cuts in women’s 3-meter diving. Ashdown scored a 301.40, while Harms-Zacharias scored a 284.20.

Junior Katelyn Kenchel also gave a notable performance, earning first place in three individual swimming events.

A gifted group of first-year swimmers and divers shined in their debut Friday, seven of which earned first place in an individual event. Freshmen swimmers Noah Cumby, Ethan Autry and Piotr Sadlowski won two individual events each.

“It’s always great to start the season with the win,” said Winchester, who was named head coach in April of 2018. “Outside of that, what I was really happy about today was [our] team’s effort and attitude.”

For their next meet, TCU will travel to Miami for the FIU Classic on Oct. 4-5.