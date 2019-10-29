What we’re reading: Getty Museum will not move art as California fire approaches

Print Article

The artwork housed in the Getty Museum has been deemed safe and will not be relocated despite the fires that are blazing through Los Angeles, according to CNN.

According to the museum’s Twitter account, “the safest place for the art and library collection is inside.”

There are over 600 firefighters protecting the museum from what is being called the Getty Fire.

The stone, concrete and steel building has state-of-the-art technology that will protect it from the destructive flames said the spokeswoman for the museum, Lisa Lapin.

“The Getty was designed by architect Richard Meier with disaster situations like these wildfires and earthquakes in mind,” Lapin said. “The galleries on the museum’s campus are double-enclosed, meaning buildings inside buildings with thick walls.”

According to Lapin, the museum has a sophisticated air filtration system that redirects air pushing it out to repel ash and smoke out of the galleries.

The museum is home to over 125,000 separate pieces.

Anti-Anxiety medication recalled due to potential presence of a ‘foreign substance,’ infection risk

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling the anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam, commonly sold under the brand name Xanax, according to CNN.

The company is recalling tablets that were distributed in the United States between July and August.

The company said the remote risk of infection to a patient cannot be ruled out. However, a spokesperson from Mylan said the medication would only cause the infection in rare circumstances.

The company has not received any reports of any adverse side effects linked to Alprazolam.

Trump celebrates his third Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed children of military families, as well as local elementary school students, for an evening of trick-or-treating at the White House.

Trump appeared joyful, passing out candy and posing for photographs with the children, according to CNN.

Children and their parents waited for over an hour in a line that winded through the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden. They were greeted by Trump and the first lady as they waited.

Apple presents AirPods Pro with a new design and new features

Apple rolled out a new version of the AirPods Monday.

The AirPods Pro includes a new feature with noise cancellation technology and a new design.

Other features include audio sharing, where users can sync up with another pair of AirPods to listen to the same song or watch a movie with a friend.

The AirPods also have Siri capabilities to listen to incoming messages, according to CNN.

The current version of AirPods costs $159. The premium version will cost $249.

According to CNN, the company announced the new product at a press release on Monday.

The new model will be available in stores Wednesday.

The company referred to AirPods as the “best-selling headphones in the world” and CEO Tim Cook called the demand “phenomenal.”

Dip powder manicures could potentially put nail salon customers at high risks of infections

A new dip powder manicure requires nail salon customers to dip each finger into a jar of powder for a longer-lasting manicure; however, these manicures could lead to infection.

According to ABC7, a nail salon in Chicago said they will not offer this service because of the risk of infection it poses to their customers.

T Nail Bar in Rogers Park said, “no matter how much profit they would gain from offering the service its nothing they would risk doing.”

Oscar Juraz, a microbiologist at the Illinois Institute of Technology, said the “bacteria can survive in this powder for weeks and can lead to serious infections.”

Juraz recommends bringing your own jar, or having the technician shake the powder on your nails as opposed to dipping them in the jar.