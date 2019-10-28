What we’re reading: Rep. Katie Hill announces resignation, ISIS leader killed

Print Article

After being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a member of her staff, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Cali., announced her resignation Sunday.

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country. See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019

RedState.org posted screenshots of text messages between Hill and one of her staffers.

The messages show that Hill and her office’s legislative director, Graham Kelly, shared inappropriate photos and engaged in intimate conversation.

According to CNN, Hill originally denied any relationship with Kelly.

Hill was considered a rising star in the Democratic party.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in a US raid Saturday.

President Trump announced that former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed Saturday.

His death marked the end of a years-long search for one of the world’s most wanted terrorist’s. Baghdadi claimed the ISIS caliphate over parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

According to CNN, U.S. President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw troops from Syria had a major impact on the planning of the operation.

After al-Baghdadi’s death, U.S. troops recovered highly sensitive material about future plans and operations for the Islamic State, according to the Associated Press.

The US received praise from the Saudis, Turkey and Egypt for their efforts.

Two people killed after shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce

Two people were shot and killed at a Texas A&M-Commerce Halloween party in Greenville, Texas early Sunday morning.

Authorities at the scene of a deadly shooting in Greenville, Texas. (Photo courtesy of Washington Post)

At around 12:05 a.m. at an event space called “the Party Venue,” a gunman opened fire and killed two people, and injured ten.

According to the Washington Post, attendees of the party have not been cooperating with authorities.

California’s governor declares statewide emergency Sunday

The statewide emergency was declared as more than 200,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the ongoing wildfires throughout the state.

Millions of residents also remain without power after the state cut large amounts of it over the weekend with hopes of preventing more wildfires.

According to the Associated Press, the biggest wildfire evacuation was in Northern California’s Sonoma County over the weekend.

One hundred-eighty thousand people were told to pack up and leave, many in the middle of the night, after the ongoing Kincade Fire grew more than 66 thousand acres.

California fire officials said Monday that the fire is only 5% contained.