Jack and Noah discuss the in’s and out’s of Week 10’s college football action, including another bitter TCU loss, the first CFP rankings, and the outlook on potential conference champs. In NFL talk, they look at a thriller in Seattle, Lamar Jackson “breaking” the Patriot’s D, and the Bears beginning to spiral. We wrap up the show with a little more pre-season college basketball, NBA talk on the red-hot Lakers, and some picks to close things out.