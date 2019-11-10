Volleyball dominates Kansas on Julia Adams’ career day

Print Article

First-year Julia Adams (12) exploded for a career-high 23 kills against Kansas. Photo courtesy of GoFrogs.com

TCU volleyball beat Kansas in four sets on Saturday behind one of their best offensive performances of the season.

The win marks their third conference win this year.

TCU had 64 kills with a .293 hitting percentage, their highest tally of the season against a conference opponent.

First-year outside hitter Julia Adams set career highs with 23 kills on a .500 hitting clip.

After the match, Adams said that her confidence comes from teammate Ashley Waggle, who provided Adams with feedback to help produce more offensively.

“Waggle has been an unbelievable mentor to me,” Adams said. “She’s experienced this for three more years than I have, and so having her set the standard for me and giving me the confidence to go out there. I can’t thank her enough.”

Head coach Jill Kramer said Adams continued to work hard in practice and has stepped up to the challenge.

The fifth-year coach thought her team defended and transitioned well, and that the key to this game was the confidence and edge her team played with.

“Our conference is tough. Our league is tough. And you got to fight really hard for every single win,” Kramer said. “You want to win on the road, but you really want to protect your home court. You really want to do your best for the people that come out to support you.”

Even though their team has been struggling this season, TCU fans still showed up to support. It was the 10th largest crowd in program history with an attendance of 2,020.

Up next, TCU will travel to Morgantown to play the West Virginia Mountaineers at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Then, TCU will finish the week in Austin against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.