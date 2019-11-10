What we’re reading: House Democrats prepare for first public impeachment hearings

Print Article

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said she was told to undermine Trump

The former ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina said in her new memoir that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly sought her help in undermining the president in order to “save the country.”

Haley wrote in her memoir, “With All Due Respect,” that Tillerson told her people would die if Trump was unchecked.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the President, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” she wrote.

Haley called Tillerson and Kelly’s attempt to subvert the president “offensive” in an interview on CBS Sunday.

“To undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing,” Haley said. “It goes against the Constitution and it goes against what the American people want. It was offensive.”

Asian markets decline after Trump dampens hopes of U.S.-China trade deal

A number of Hong Kong stocks fell Monday as violent protests continued in the city and U.S-China trade relations continue to add volatility to the markets.

President Trump and China’s Commerce Ministry apparently miscommunicated over whether or not they had agreed to wipe tariffs as part of the first phase of a new trade deal between the two countries.

“They’d like to have a rollback,” Trump said. “I haven’t agreed to anything.”

These comments caused today’s dip in the markets, which had seen a brief increase last week when it appeared a deal was imminent.

A spokesman for China’s Ministry of Commerce told reporters before Trump’s comments tariff rollbacks could happen even before a “phase one” trade deal is signed.

In Hong Kong, the city’s political crisis escalated even more after a traffic officer shot a protester early Monday morning.

Five months of mass demonstrations have disrupted Hong Kong’s economy, and now the area is experiencing its first recession in over a decade.

Relative of cartel ambush victims plans to leave Mexico

A man whose wife and two sons who were among the nine women and children killed in the Nov. 4 cartel attack says he is leaving the country.

“You don’t get too much justice in Mexico,” David Langford said in an interview with ABC News.

Langford’s family were U.S. citizens living in La Mora, a community in the Mexican border state of Sonora.

A group of armed men ambushed the family as they were traveling to Galeana – about 100 miles from the Arizona border.

Investigators said the area has been disputed territory among cartels, and the families’ large SUVs may have been mistaken for those of a rival gang.

“My whole life has turned upside down. Not only have I lost a wife and two children, but I’m having to move the rest of my family with really no place to go at this point,” Langford said.

Trump to hold a news conference with Turkish President Erdogan on the first day of public impeachment hearings

President Trump will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Wednesday, the same day the House of Representatives will hold the first public hearings in its ongoing impeachment inquiry toward the president.

Recent events surrounding Turkey, including its invasion of Syria, claims of attacks by the Turkish on the Syrian Kurds, and the U.S. decision not to withdraw all soldiers from Syria, will likely be discussed at the news conference with the two leaders.

The meeting comes as House Democrats move to the next phase of the impeachment inquiry: public hearings. Two key witnesses are expected to testify Wednesday, both of whom have already provided closed-door testimony to lawmakers in the last few weeks.