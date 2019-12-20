TCU fined, put on probation by NCAA for paying student-athletes for work they didn’t complete

Print Article

TCU has been placed on probation and fined almost $50,000 by the NCAA for paying a group of student-athletes for work they did not complete, according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

A Division I Committee on Infractions decision stated Friday that 33 TCU student athletes from football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball were not clocking out after their shifts ended.

They worked for TCU’s Physical Plant, changing light bulbs across campus.

This excess payments totaled nearly $20,000 over a span of four years and over 20 of the athletes completed while ineligible, according to the NCAA.

Along with the fine (officially $47,148), TCU will receive one year of probation.

Former swimming coach Sam Busch will receive a one-year show-cause order, as the number of coaches on his staff and hours of his practices during this time exceeded limits.

Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati released a statement on the situation, saying that the problem was “self-detected and self-reported.” He and Chancellor Victor Boschini are optimistic about the result of the situation and that the problem will not have a long-term effect on TCU Athletics.

“I’m proud of TCU’s culture of compliance that led to these issues being identified, promptly disclosed, and corrected,” Boschini said.

The school self-reported the violations to the NCAA in June of 2018.