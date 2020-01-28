Water line burst causes flooding, evacuation of King Hall

Print Article

The first floor of King Hall flooded Monday night when pipes burst just after 10 p.m.

“There was a water line break and it caused some damage, and they are working on getting it cleaned up so that residents can get back in,” said Steven McGee, the chief of TCU Police.

Video footage by Dawson Kundysek, a resident of King Hall, shows the weight of the water bursting through the ceiling.

“I was concerned at first. Then the ceiling collapsed and I freaked out,” Kundysek said. “The water was fast and filled our common space and I started to panic.”

All students were evacuated immediately and sent to the BLUU Auditorium for further instruction.

“The housing staff in King Hall learned about the leak minutes after it happened and took immediate action,” said Craig Allen, the director of Housing and Residence Life. “We are most concerned about the students impacted and the safety of all the residents.”

Housekeeping worked with TCU facilities to address the issue as quickly as possible, Allen said.

King’s Hall Director and resident assistants declined to comment on the event.

“The emergency alert came on and so me and my roommate had time to grab our important belongings,” said, Tychelle Bearden, a resident on the first floor of King Hall.

Students living on the second, third, fourth and fifth floors were escorted back to their rooms. First-floor residents were only allowed to grab their necessities.

It is unclear where first-floor residents would be sleeping and when they will get to go back in their rooms for other items.

“Our hall staff worked quickly to identify vacancies throughout campus so that all those impacted had a place to stay for the night,” Allen said. “We appreciate the kindness of Horned Frog students who welcomed these residents, and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The cause of the water line break is currently unknown. Allen said repairs are starting to be made to get residents of King Hall back home as soon as possible.