What we’re reading: Deaths rise in coronavirus outbreak; GOP doesn’t have the votes to block witnesses

Deaths rise in China due to coronavirus

The death toll from the rapidly spreading coronavirus reached 132 Tuesday as the total number of people infected approached 6,000, according to AP News.

Numerous American citizens have begun to leave Wuhan — the Chinese city most impacted by the deadly virus.

Chinese authorities have quarantined Wuhan and a number of other cities to help eliminate the potential spread of the virus.

The north terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, where a flight plane carrying U.S. citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China, is expected later Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

GOP doesn’t have the votes to block witnesses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a private luncheon Tuesday that Republicans don’t currently have the votes to block witnesses from appearing in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post.

McConnell’s remarks come after a leak of the unreleased manuscript from former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s new book.

Bolton wrote that Trump told him he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until officials there began investigations of his political opponents.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber as defense arguments by the Republicans resume in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Earthquake in the Caribbean leads to evacuations

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred in the sea between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Despite being miles away from the United States, the earthquake led to the evacuation of several buildings in Miami, Florida.

The forceful quake occurred at 2:10 p.m. 86 miles northwest of Jamaica and almost 90 miles southwest of Cuba.

This map courtesy of AP/ABC news shows the location of the Tuesday’s earthquake.

NFL Twitter accounts hacked prior to the Super Bowl

A Saudi hacking group called OurMine claimed responsibility for the social media hacks of several NFL teams this week, according to NBC News.

OurMine said it wanted the hack to showcase its cybersecurity prowess and prove that anything can be hacked.

The Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were among those affected by the breach of security.

Workers clean outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

That’s all we have for you today, check back tomorrow for what we’re reading.