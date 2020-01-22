Women’s basketball falls in battle with No. 2 Baylor

Print Article

Kiana Ray scored double-digit points for the 13th time this season. Photo Courtesy of GoFrogs.com

TCU women’s basketball battled with No. 2 Baylor all the way through the fourth quarter but ultimately came up short, falling 66-57 to drop to 4-2 in conference play.

“I’m proud of where their heads are at prior to the game, in-game and postgame in just having an unsatisfied mentality and that’s where it’s going to say,” head coach Raegan Pebley said.

In the first half, TCU limited the Bears to just 30 points, Baylor’s second-lowest scoring effort through the first 20 minutes of play this season.

The Frogs also went on an 11-point scoring run in the second quarter against the Lady Bears, which is only the second time the Bears have allowed a run with a scoring differential of that size.

Baylor held a slim 30-26 lead going into halftime, but the Frogs would come out of the half hungry for the lead.

In the final four minutes of the third quarter, the Lady Bears went 0-4 from the free-throw line, and TCU closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 45-44 lead.

Baylor separated themselves on an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter.

“The way the schedule is set up, you have to learn quick what you lost in that game. I think in that game we lose the fourth quarter,” senior guard Kianna Ray said. “We just kind of lost momentum, we lost energy, we lost focus. So, going into the next game, we are going to have a huge emphasis on the fourth quarter.”

A three-pointer by Jaycee Bradley brought TCU within four points of the Lady Bears, but Baylor closed out the game.

“Give TCU credit, those kids were fired up and they came ready to play,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said.

Ray finished the game with 16 points, which moves her to No. 19 on TCU’s all-time scoring chart.

Guard Lauren Heard scored 11 points and has now put together double-digit scoring efforts in 14 consecutive games.

Next, the Horned Frogs will face off against No. 25 West Virginia this at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.