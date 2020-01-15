Women’s basketball takes down Iowa State on the road, 77-74

Print Article

Lauren Heard had 25 points in the win over Iowa State. Photo Courtesy of GoFrogs.com

With the help of strong defense in the final minutes, TCU women’s basketball edged Iowa State by three points Wednesday in Ames, Iowa.

TCU was down by as many as 10 points, 54-44, midway through the third quarter, but their defense in the fourth quarter sparked an offensive run to help the team come back and seal the victory.

TCU then opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back three-pointers from Kianna Ray and Jaycee Bradley to cut Iowa State’s lead to just one point. Ray finished the night with 14 points and Bradley finished with 11 points.

Moments later, Bradley gave TCU their first lead since the second quarter.

TCU outscored the Cyclones 14-9 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, sealing the road victory.

Guard Lauren Heard opened the game making each of her first four attempts from behind the three-point line and went into halftime with a team-high 19 points. She ended the game with 25 points, notching her third 25-point game in the last four games.

TCU now has had at least one player score 25 points in four-straight games.

The team forced 18 Iowa State turnovers and committed a season-low six.

The win pushed TCU’s record to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play, giving the Horned Frogs their best start through the first four games of conference play since the 2014-15 season.

The Horned Frogs will wrap-up their two-game road swing at 3 p.m. Sunday against Oklahoma in Norman.