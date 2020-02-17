Early voting begins Tuesday in Texas

Print Article

Fort Worth citizens participated in early voting in the Brown Lupton University Union at TCU. Photo by Sam Bruton.

Early voting for the March 3 primary begins Tuesday across the state of Texas, and people will now be able to vote on TCU’s campus throughout the entire 12-day period.

Voters can cast an early ballot at area college sites including the Brown-Lupton University Union.

House Bill 1888 required early voting sites to be open throughout the entire early voting period, threatening on-campus sites that were only open for a portion of the period.

Although Tarrant County officials initially said they may have to remove the early voting sites at college campuses, money was budgeted to operate all eight sites.

Voters will also be seeing new voting machines at the polls.

Tarrant County approved an $11 million purchase of the machines last August, which include both a paper and digital ballot. A tutorial on the machines is below.

“From what I’ve read, the new machines include better technology, but still print a paper ballot,” TCU political science professor Grant Ferguson said. “That sounds good.”

Registered Tarrant County voters are eligible to vote at any site in the area. Voters can visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website to check their eligibility and see a list of sites.

Tarrant County early voting schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 21: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.