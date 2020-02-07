Film department kicks off diversity-centered film series

Print Article

A contemporary film series created to facilitate a fun environment that encourages recognition and discussion of various diversity issues begins this weekend.

The program, “Mosaic Fusion: Diversity in Cinema,” is meant to showcase several different frames of diversity through movies.

A flyer indicating details on the upcoming “Mosaic Fusion” film series at Texas Christian University. Courtesy of TCU FTDM Department

“Everything that we’re going to show really is something that a faculty member has really connected with in some way,” said Dr. Kylo-Patrick Hart, a film-TV-digital media (FTDM) professor and department chair.

The event is organized by Hart, Dr. R. Colin Tait and Charity Robinson on behalf of the FTDM department at TCU.

This week’s screening is “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The screenings of these movies are about providing very different visions and viewpoints in cinema, Hart said.

“There are so many different experiences in life,” Hart said. “Being introduced as audience members to stuff that you probably haven’t seen before.”

For Tait, an assistant professor in the FTDM department, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” serves as an “excellent reinvention of the Spider-Man myth with worthwhile attention to diversity issues.”

“Film is uniquely positioned to voyage to different places, inhabit different people’s shoes and hopefully understand how other people live,” Tait said. “[Each member has their] own ideas about what diversity is and what diversity looks like, which is itself diversity.”

Robinson, an FTDM instructor, hopes the film screenings spark dialogue regarding diversity.

“After the screenings, we plan to have some questions for people to take home for them to contemplate and think on what it is that they saw in the film,” she said.

But at its core, this installment is meant to unite people.

“It’s important for us to sit together as audiences these days…to have an excuse to be in a room with a stranger is an important thing too and to see different people,” Tait said. “Mosaic is the weave of perspectives, and fusion is putting all of those perspectives together.”

“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” is the first installment of the film series. The film will be played in Room 164 of the Moudy South Building.

The screening will be free. In addition, complimentary popcorn and candy will be provided. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

Updates on future screenings, as well as FTDM department news and information, can be found on their Instagram and Twitter.