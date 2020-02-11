Horoscope: February 11, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aquarius and a Moon in Virgo until 6:17 p.m., when the Moon enters Libra.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020: This year, you cautiously make headway and break into a new realm of understanding and relating, possibly with a business partner if not a lovd one. If single, you might become extremely demanding of what you desire from a potential significant other. Keep your relationships light. If attached, the two of you restructure your bond, putting it on firmer ground. Romance will bud even more. LIBRA expresses interest in how you approach various situations.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)