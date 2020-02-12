Horoscope: February 12, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aquarius and a Moon in Libra.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020: This year, you naturally see to make the correct choices, especially if you are willing to let go and allow your impulsive, childlike side to emerge. In fact, you could experience a smooth year if you trust yourself. If single, dating could become important to you, more important than you thought. You could meet someone very special. If attached, the two of you forge new ground, making your relationship even stronger. You also might decide to take the next step in your relationship. LIBRA likes being close to youu, especially this year.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)