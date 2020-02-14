Horoscope: February 14, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aquarius and a Moon in Scorpio.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020: This year, others might note a difference between what you say and what you do. You might not even notice this schism, but you will be forced to eventually. If single, this split makes others hesitant to dive into a relationship with you. Be aware of comments. If attached, the two of you could have difficulty staying on the same page and negotiating problems. Give each other space. You will develop better habits as far as verbalizing and confirming what you hear. SCORPIO knows how to make a searing comment. Learn hot to not take their comments personally.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)