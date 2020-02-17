Horoscope: February 17, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aquarius and a Moon in Sagittarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020: This year, you easily get into the swing of things. Many of your friends and associates admire your ability to adjust and go with the moment. If single, your flexibility could draw many people toward you. Others often misread your ability to adjust to various circumstances as trying to please them. Be clear about where you are coming from. If attached, the two of you add energy into your bond because of your openness. Your relationship can only benefit. The two of you manifest a key relaitonship goal this year. SAGITTARIUS loves your spirit and energy.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)