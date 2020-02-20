Horoscope: February 20, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Capricorn until 2:41 p.m., when the Moon enters Aquarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020:

This year bestows an unusual strength of will. When you want to accomplish something, all you need to do is focus on your objective. You can pull a rabbit out of a hat if you choose to. If you are single, you easily could meet an assortment of people. In some way, your rigidity interferes with your ability to relate. Work on leaving judgements aside. If you are attached, you could see a situation a lot differently from your sweetie. Learn to accept and respect your differences. A fellow AQUARIUS has quite an impact on you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)