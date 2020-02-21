Horoscope: February 21, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Aquarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020: This year, you become a star. Your immediate circle recognizes all that you offer. You feel appreciated, which allows you to venture in new directions. If single, date all you want. Know what type of bond you want when settling in and deciding if someonesuits you. If attached, the bond between the two of you becomes even closer. Be careful to make the story not just about you, but also your partner. A fellow AQUARIUS finds you to be an inspiration.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)