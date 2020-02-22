Horoscope: February 22, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today hs a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Aquarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020: You have a strong sense of direction along with the drive and personality to achieve your goals. Do not allow others to distract you. If single, you have a vision of the type of person you are seeking. You will have the opportunity to meet someone who fits your description. If attached, maintain your sense of humor and be willing to let go of your views. Seeing the positives in your sweetie’s perspective will deepen your bond. AQUARIUS knows how to tease you and draw a smile.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)