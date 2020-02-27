Horoscope: February 27, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Aries.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020: This year, you have many potential opportunities come to you. You will need a friend or loved one to test these offers on. He or she will bring clarity and help you in this manner. If single, you draw others with ease. Be aware of a possessive quality that could appear. How do you feel about that trait? If attached, the two of you often see issues differently. Respect your differences and you’ll have many more special ideas coming toward you. As a couple you need to focus on what you want. ARIES might be too direct and blunt for your taste. Know that you will manifest a similar quality this year.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)