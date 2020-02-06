Horoscope: February 6, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aquarius and a Moon in Cancer.

HAPPY BIRHTDAY for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020:

This year, your desire to help others and be of service manifests. Take good care of your health or you could become frazzled. If single, many people share an interest in you, but you might not want to know many of them on a deeper level. You will not commit easily this year, as your freedom may become more imprtant. If attached, the two of you establish an unusual closeness and caring. Your relationship grows on many levels. CANCER admires your ability to make time for others.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)