Horoscopes: February 10, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aquarius and a Moon in Virgo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020: This year, you may seem to be colder, more matter-of-fact and detached than in the past. You might be assuming this type of stance to protect yourself, but also to allow others to reveal their essence. If single, you might draw various characters. Consider getting to know someone more fully first before dating. If attached, your detachment might prove to be upsetting to your sweetie. Explain why you might be so remote. He or she will understand and help you feel more secure and cared about. VIRGO might fuss too much for your taste.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)