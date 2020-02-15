Men’s basketball returns to win column, beats KSU

Print Article

TCU men’s basketball earned an eleven-point, 68-57, victory over Kansas State Saturday, putting an end to their six-game losing streak and sweeping the series against the Wildcats.

They were able to earn the win by doing what they do best — three-point shooting. TCU’s 15 three-pointers were its most in a Big 12 regulation game.

The Horned Frogs also dished out 19 assists, their most since recording 20 against Iowa State Jan. 4.

The Horned Frogs debuted their purple throwback jerseys against Kansas State. Photo by Heesoo Yang.

The Frogs took the lead early with a strong start, highlighted by five points from Desmond Bane in the first five minutes.

TCU was also able to hold the Wildcats to just two points in the first five minutes.

The Horned Frogs led by as many as 10 points in the first half, 24-14.

Their lead didn’t last long, though, as the Wildcats answered with 13 unanswered points to take a one-point lead heading into the locker room, 27-26.

“We stressed it was a game of runs,” Bane said about the team’s conversation at halftime. “We started off playing really well and they finished the half well so we just wanted to come out and start the second half well and I feel like we did that.”

The Frogs scored five points right off the bat at the start of the second half and continued to extend the lead through the second half.

“It’s huge for us, we have been talking all week about getting back on track,” Bane said. “I mean I thought we played well.”

Despite committing 14 turnovers Saturday evening, TCU was able to separate from Kansas State by playing turnover-free for the last 10 minutes.

“Our turnovers are our biggest issues,” head coach Jamie Dixon said. “You can go down the line and say we have a lot of issues but our No. 1 issue is our turnovers.”

The Horned Frogs are averaging 14.4 turnovers per game this season.

Desmond Bane was 5-10 from the 3-point line. Photo by Heesoo Yang.

Bruce Weber, Kansas State head coach, said the 3-point shooting was the key difference in the competition.

“They just made shots and there is not much you can do about it,” Weber said.

Bane led the team with 17 points. Jaire Grayer and RJ Nembhard both scored 15 points.

Bane led the team with eight assists.

TCU had 19 total assists against the Wildcats. Photo by Heesoo Yang.

“We need him [Bane] on the floor just like most teams need their best player on the floor,” Dixon said. “He’s progressing at giving other guys shots and pushing us through.”

With the win, the Frogs moved to 5-7 in conference play and sixth place in the Big 12.

Up next, the Frogs will head to Austin to take on the Longhorns at 7 p.m. Wednesday.