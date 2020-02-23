Men’s tennis continues sweep streak with win over SMU

Print Article

Luc Fomba and Sander Jong Photo by Jack Wallace

No. 12 TCU men’s tennis earned its third straight sweep Saturday afternoon with a win over SMU.

The win marks the team’s fifth sweep of the season.

TCU’s last two sweeps came against No. 10 NC State and No. 6 Texas A&M at the ITA Indoor National Championships in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Horned Frogs secured the doubles point on courts two and three. The newly-ranked pair of No. 57 Sander Jong and Tadeas Paroulek earned an early break and held serve throughout the match to defeat their opponents 6-3. The pair is now 6-2 on the season.

Luc Fomba and Bertus Kruger earned their seventh doubles victory of the season with a 7-5 win to clinch the doubles point. The win is the pair’s fourth straight doubles victory after going 3-0 at the ITA Indoor National Championships.

The No. 19 pair of Alastair Gray and Jacob Fearnley fell 6-3 on court one.

“It was a very close match; doubles came down to the wire,” head coach David Roditi said.

Jong secured the first singles point at the No. 6 position. Jong played tough against his opponent, leading to a 6-1, 6-2 win. The win was his fourth straight this season and fifth overall.

Jong is tied for the most singles wins on the team.

The second singles victory came from Paroulek. After winning the opening set 6-4, he continued his momentum and won the second set 6-1. The win is Paroulek’s second singles win of the season and his first win at the No. 3 position.

The clinching win came from Kruger at the No. 5 position. He defeated his opponent 6-4, 6-2. The win is Kruger’s first of the year since returning from an injury.

The remaining three singles matches were unfinished, but TCU was leading in each of the second sets.

TCU plays again Sunday afternoon against No. 40 University of South Florida. The match is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. on TCU’s outdoor courts.