Men’s tennis falls at No. 16 Michigan

The No. 8 TCU men’s tennis team fell to No. 16 Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor, 2-4.

The No. 29 doubles team of Alastair Gray and Jacob Fearnley fell 2-6 to the fifth-ranked doubles team of Mattias Siimar and Andrew Fenty, but strong performances on courts two and three secured the doubles point for the Horned Frogs.

At No. 2 doubles, Tadeas Paroulek and Sander Jong clinched the victory 6-3. Luc Fomba and Bertus Kruger also won their match 6-4. Both duos earned their third win of the season.

The wins move TCU’s record in doubles matches to 8-1 this year.

“We played a very solid doubles point against a team that doesn’t lose doubles often,” said head coach David Roditi.

Tomas Jirousek earned the only singles win for the Frogs. He fell behind 1-4 early but won six of the next seven games to win the opening set. He won the match 7-5, 7-6(4) for his third win in three games this year. The freshman has yet to drop a set this season.

Attention was then directed to court five, where Jong was in a tough fight against Michigan’s Nick Beaty. Jong fought back after losing the first set to bring the second set to a tie break, but ultimately fell 3-6, 6-7(6).

At No. 1 singles, No. 51 Gray lost in straight sets to the No. 78 nationally ranked Andrew Fenty.

With Jirousek’s win making the score 3-2, the last deciding match came from Tadeas Paroulek. After dropping the first set 3-6, he won the next set 7-5, forcing a third-set tie break. Paroulek fell despite his best efforts in the third, losing 3-6.

“I’m proud of Teddy [Paroulek] and Sander [Jong] for giving themselves a chance,” Roditi said.

Luc Fomba was in a third-set tie break, but the match was unfinished shortly after Paroulek’s loss.

“Michigan did a great job beating us in singles,” Roditi said. “They got off to a great start winning five first sets, and we couldn’t come out of that hole.”

The Horned Frogs return home to rest before continuing their road trip to Virginia on Thursday. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m.