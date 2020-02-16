Men’s tennis sweeps No. 10 NC State

Print Article

TCU men’s tennis got back in the win column with a 4-0 sweep of No. 10 NC State on Saturday at the ITA Indoor National Championships.

This was the Horned Frogs’ first top-10 win of 2020.

“It feels great to win,” head coach David Roditi said. “We’ve been craving this feeling after some tough matches prior to this.”

TCU won the doubles point by winning at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions before snatching singles wins from Luc Fomba, Alastair Gray and Sander Jong.

The No. 34 pairing of Gray and Jacob Fearnley defeated No. 12 Tadas Babelis and Yannai Barkai, 6-3. This was the fourth win of the year for the pair.

On court three, Fomba and Bertus Kruger fought a tough match against their opponents. With a score tied at three, Kruger and Fomba dialed in to earn their way to a 6-4 win. The pair is now 5-1 in doubles play on the year and 2-0 on the weekend.

“Bertus and Fomba keep coming through in doubles,” Roditi said of the duo’s performance.

The pair of Jong and Tadeas Paroulek were tied at five with the No. 44 doubles pair of Alexis Galarneau and Robert Turzak when TCU clinched the doubles point and play was suspended.

TCU didn’t let up in singles play, defeating the Wolfpack on three courts early on to sweep the match.

After facing the No. 1 player in the nation Friday, Fomba took it to his opponent at the No. 2 position, finishing his first set with four aces. In the second set, Fomba dominated once again and defeated his opponent, 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 1 singles, Gray took control of the match early on and defeated No. 77 Galarneau, 6-4, 6-4. The win is Gray’s third win of the spring season and second-ranked win in 2020.

“Alastair Gray had an A-plus performance today. He beat a hell of a player today,” Roditi said.

On court six, Jong secured the first set and later clinched the match for the Frogs, 7-5, 6-3.

“NC State is a really quality team, and I liked how our guys responded to yesterday’s loss,” Roditi said. “We found something that helped us yesterday, we carried that with us today. We have to continue playing this way for the rest of the year.”

The Horned Frogs look to keep the momentum going as they head into Sunday’s match against No. 7 Texas A&M. The match will begin at 9 a.m.