Second-quarter effort pushes women’s basketball past Kansas

Jayde Woods finished the game with 15 points in the win over Kansas. She has now scored 10+ points in seven straight games. Photo courtesy of GoFrogs.com

TCU women’s basketball scored a season-high 34 points in the second quarter, giving the team an 87-74 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday.

Junior guard Lauren Heard led the team with 23 points, marking the 18th-straight game this season she has scored double-digit points.

TCU fell behind early after Kansas drained six 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 24-17 lead, but they responded quickly in the second quarter.

The second period was all about offense for the Horned Frogs, as they outscored Kansas 34-14 in the frame to take a 51-38 lead going into the halftime break.

Kansas would go on to outscore TCU 14-12 in the third quarter; however, the Jayhawks would only get within nine points before TCU would score 24 in the final quarter to close out the game.

TCU would finish the game shooting 52% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

With the win, TCU moves to 17-4 overall and 8-2 in the Big 12 for the first time in program history.

TCU will be back on the road next Wednesday as they will take on No. 2 Baylor in Waco. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.