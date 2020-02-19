Students voice concerns on social media about discrimination at TCU

Print Article

A student coalition is using social media to tell stories of racism and discrimination on campus to “expose the truth behind the billboards.”

The Coalition for University Justice and Equity (CUJE) started the Twitter thread with the #TellOnTCU Feb. 13, the day after they requested a comment by the university on their list of demands.

The demands were instigated by last month’s lawsuit filed against the university that claims Diane Snow, the dean of the John V. Roach Honors College, and other faculty members physically and verbally abused a current student.

The group’s goal is to hold the university accountable to its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the original demands. The demands also included Snow’s termination, the dissolution of the Honors College and written commitment by TCU’s Board of Trustees to build an on-campus cross-cultural center within the next three years.

The full list of demands can be read here.

Now, the group has moved to Twitter. Every day at 3 p.m. anonymous tweets are posted with the #TellOnTCU on the CUJE account.

“I’m tired of being typified. I’m tired of being asked if I play sports & professors being surprised by my intellect. I’m tired of being looked at as if I’m in the wrong classroom & of people justifying my presence w/ Community Scholars. I’m tired of @TCU pimping me.”#TellOnTCU — CUJE (@cujenow) February 13, 2020

“I was in the elevator minding my own business and this white girl walks in and immediately freezes up & TIGHTLY clutches her belongings. Then, she literally RAN out of the elevator.” #TellOnTCU — CUJE (@cujenow) February 13, 2020

When discussing the Atatiana Jefferson protest, a student affiliating themselves with Steven Crowder was arguing with me about the reason for the event. When I explained how I feel as a minority, he said, “If you are so uncomfortable, then why don’t you just transfer?” #TellOnTCU — CUJE (@cujenow) February 18, 2020

Being questioned about how I’m able to afford @TCU. #TellOnTCU — CUJE (@cujenow) February 18, 2020

“I brought my “#WeArewithJaneDoe” poster & sat in the Honors College with my professor reading the demands. Dean Snow walked into the office & heard us discussing the demands. Then, a TCU cop came to tell us that we were breaking a handbook rule & we had to leave.”#TellOnTCU — CUJE (@cujenow) February 13, 2020

Students were given the opportunity to voice their concerns about the hatred they’ve received on campus to university officials in listening sessions that were held days following the filing of the lawsuit.

Students spoke of being called the N-word on campus and being questioned about why they’re at TCU, among other discriminatory statements.