Students voice concerns on social media about discrimination at TCU

Robbie Vaglio
A student coalition is using social media to tell stories of racism and discrimination on campus to “expose the truth behind the billboards.”

The Coalition for University Justice and Equity (CUJE) started the Twitter thread with the #TellOnTCU Feb. 13, the day after they requested a comment by the university on their list of demands.

The demands were instigated by last month’s lawsuit filed against the university that claims Diane Snow, the dean of the John V. Roach Honors College, and other faculty members physically and verbally abused a current student.

The group’s goal is to hold the university accountable to its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the original demands. The demands also included Snow’s termination, the dissolution of the Honors College and written commitment by TCU’s Board of Trustees to build an on-campus cross-cultural center within the next three years.

Now, the group has moved to Twitter. Every day at 3 p.m. anonymous tweets are posted with the #TellOnTCU on the CUJE account.

Students were given the opportunity to voice their concerns about the hatred they’ve received on campus to university officials in listening sessions that were held days following the filing of the lawsuit.

Students spoke of being called the N-word on campus and being questioned about why they’re at TCU, among other discriminatory statements.