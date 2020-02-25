Team of higher education marketing reveals TCU’s core traits

Print Article

TCU’s Frog Fountain. Photo courtesy of TCU Maps

TCU is a passionate connector, an attentive provider and a visionary leader, according to the results of a study commissioned by TCU’s Office of Admission.

Carnegie Dartlet, a higher education marketing firm, talked with more than 400 students, faculty and staff members in January to define TCU’s personality.

The firm conducted a series of workshops and surveys for their study.

“We want to find a way to capitalize on [TCU’s] enrollment strategies to find that voice that is authentically TCU,” said Courtney Tritch, a senior strategist at Carnegie Dartlet.

Elizabeth Rainwater, the director of admission marketing, said TCU’s admission office planned the project.

“It’s our job to grab that [information] and move forward, tell stories about us and market us in a way that drives enrollment strategy,” Rainwater said.

Tritch said the study concluded that TCU’s community is engaging and enthusiastic with a prominent vision for the future and leadership that enables growth and lifelong connections.

Carnegie Dartlet created a vision statement for TCU to piece together each individual personality trait the campus displays.

“As a tight-knit community, we know that the success of each of us is linked to the success of all. Our combined efforts can change the world.” Carnegie Dartlet’s vision statement for TCU

“We set the highest standards for ourselves, and we rise above them and when we see that, we have inspired others to follow,” Tritch said on behalf of TCU. “We propel ourselves forward, embracing the future and lighting the path to a better tomorrow.”

A few students said they agreed with the results of the survey.

Spencer Stern, a junior communication major, said TCU’s environment welcomed him as a transfer student.

“When I visited TCU, I was looking for a home away from home, and I found that instantly in Fort Worth,” Stern said.

Joe Brucchieri, sophomore biology major, said members of the TCU community embody the traits identified in the study.

“I think that TCU breeds a lot of these people,” Brucchieri said. “I definitely try my best to display these characteristics, but I think it helps having people all over campus with these traits because you have people that you can aspire to be.”