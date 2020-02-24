What we’re reading: Bernie wins Nevada, Trump heads to India, 40th anniversary of ‘Miracle on Ice’

Print Article

Sanders wins Nevada Caucus over weekend

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucus late Saturday evening, according to Politico.

Sanders, coming off a victory in the New Hampshire primary, is now considered the front runner for the Democratic nomination.

If we stand for justice, if we stand for compassion, if we understand that we are all in this together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. Thank you Nevada! pic.twitter.com/2kf9ixVKxN — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 24, 2020

Sanders won Nevada with a commanding 47.1% of county delegates. The second-place finisher was former Vice President Joe Biden, who received 21% of the vote.

“In Nevada, we have just put together a multi-generational, multi-racial coalition which is going to not only win in Nevada, it’s going to sweep this country,” Sanders told supporters in San Antonio, Texas, after he was declared the winner.

Other presidential hopefuls, such as Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have their eyes set on Super Tuesday, already campaigning in Utah, California and Colorado.

Trump heading to India

President Donald Trump is heading to India on Monday to calm trade tensions and reaffirm the countries’ relationship, according to ABC News.

This will be Trump’s first visit to India as president. Trump is also looking to potentially mediate a peaceful resolution in the decades-long Indian-Pakistan conflict.

He said he’s “ready, willing and able” to help.

There is expected to be over 100,000 Indians at a “Namaste Trump” rally with Trump and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump has expanding trade talks with India at the top of his agenda.

“We can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on,” Trump told reporters Feb. 18. “I don’t know if it’ll be done before the election, but we’ll have a very big deal with India.”

People clean the glass enclosure erected on the podium where U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seated at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of people in the northwestern city are expected to greet Trump on Monday for a road show leading to a massive rally at what has been touted as the world’s largest cricket stadium. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Coronavirus strikes the Venice Carnival

Italy had to shut down Venice’s Carnival two days early to deal with the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, according to BBC.

There have been 152 confirmed cases of the virus in the country and they have imposed strict quarantine restrictions for areas close to Milan and Venice.

Tourists wearing sanitary masks walk in downtown Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. In Lombardy, the hardest-hit region with 90 cases Coronavirus infections, schools and universities were ordered to stay closed in the coming days, and sporting events were canceled. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Police are still trying to figure out where the outbreak originated.

The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, isn’t taking any chances for his constituents.

“The schools have to be closed in Milan,” Sala said. “It is just a precaution, we don’t want to create panic.”

The 40th anniversary of ‘The Miracle on Ice’

This weekend marked the 40-year anniversary of one of the biggest upsets in sports history: the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ game, where the United States Olympic Men’s hockey team beat the heavily favored USSR men’s team, according to CNN.

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviet Union in a medal round match at the the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. The United States upset the mighty Soviets in a breathtaking moment freighted with the tension of the Cold War. After four decades, nobody is willing to stop talking about perhaps the greatest David over Goliath moment in the history of sports. (AP Photo/File)

The team did some public and private celebrations to commemorate the event and celebrate American pride over the weekend.

“Forty years of joyful conversations with people,” forward Jack O’Callahan said. “That’s the legacy, it makes you feel good that it made others feel good to be Americans.”

At the time, U.S. players said they didn’t realize how significant the game would be years later.

“We do looking back,” said defenseman, Bill Baker. “But we didn’t really realize it at the time, the USSR-USA rivalry.”