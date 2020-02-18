What we’re reading: Bloomberg qualifies for primary debate, Trump pardons former 49ers owner

Print Article

Mike Bloomberg qualifies for his first presidential primary debate

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg received 19% of support in a poll released by NPR/PBS, enough to allow him to join the debate stage tomorrow night in Las Vegas, according to NBC.

Bloomberg will be joined on stage by fellow Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Last month the Democratic National Committee announced they would no longer be using the grassroots donor threshold that had been used for the first eight debates, according to NBC.

President Trump pardons former San Francisco 49ers owner

The former owner of the San Francisco 49ers was issued a pardon by the president Tuesday, 22 years after he was convicted in a gambling fraud scandal, according to ABC.

From left, Joe Montana, Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., Jerry Rice and Roger Craig stand together during a memorial service at Grace Cathedral for San Francisco 49ers great Dwight Clark, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in San Francisco. Clark, who died of ALS on June 4, is known for making “The Catch” that sent the 49ers to the NFL Football Super Bowl XVI in 1982. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Edward DeBartolo Jr. pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony in 1998 after paying former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards $400,000 in exchange for a gambling license.

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy late Monday amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits and plummeting membership numbers, according to CNN.

The lawsuits the youth organization is facing have been suspended due to the bankruptcy filing.

Last April, court testimony showed over 7,800 of the organization’s former leaders were involved in sexually abusing over 12,000 children.

Mexican cartels recruit children to smuggle drugs

Cartels are hiring children as young as 12 years old to smuggle drugs and weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, according to Fox News.

There were 57 children arrested on narcotics-related charges in the 2019 fiscal year and there have already been 17 in 2020, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“These teenagers are either smuggling in vehicles, they’re smuggling on their body and in their body so it’s very dangerous,” said Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent Alan Regalado.

Regalado has started the “T.E.A.M. Kids Program,” meaning “Together Educating and Mentoring Kids,” in an effort to educate local students about border recruiters, according to Fox News.