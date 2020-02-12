What we’re reading: father arrested after running cult out of daughter’s dorm, federal judge approves Sprint’s acquisition

Print Article

Ex-convict extorts almost $1 million from college students

The father of a Sarah Lawrence College student was arrested Tuesday after being accused of running a sex cult out of his daughter’s dorm room, according to Fox News.

He was charged with nine counts of sex trafficking, extortion, forced labor and money laundering, authorities said.

Authorities said he tortured students by causing them psychological and physical harm through acts such as forced labor and prostitution.

Along with the torture Ray inflicted upon students, he also managed to convince them to pay debts they did not actually owe, totaling nearly $1 million, investigators said.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s office shows Lawrence Ray, an ex-convict known for his role in a scandal involving former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik. Ray was charged Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with federal extortion and sex trafficking charges involving a group of students at Sarah Lawrence College. (U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP)

T-Mobile’s takeover of Sprint could affect phone bills

T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint could mean changes in phone bill prices in the future, according to AP News.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday the deal will be good for consumers, and it is expected to be finalized as early as April 1 after receiving a few more necessary approvals.

Opinions are divided on whether phone bill prices will go up or down; some believe that with fewer competitors in the market, prices will increase.

The federal judge who approved the merger said the states that brought the suit had not argued convincingly enough that it would, in fact, raise prices.

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo Sprint Corporation Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure, left, speaks with T-Mobile US CEO and President John Legere during the House Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A federal judge has removed a major obstacle to T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, as he rejected claims by a group of states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Black Democratic lawmakers call on Bloomberg to disavow stop-and-frisk policy

New audio footage showing presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg defending police officers profiling young minority New Yorkers as a way to stop crime has prominent Black Democratic lawmakers calling on him to more forcefully disavow the controversial policy, according to Fox News.

He said in another clip that minorities are stopped “too little” compared to white people.

Bloomberg started the policy during his time as mayor of New York City but has since denounced it after it disproportionately affected minority citizens.

“We want to see actions taken to reverse some of the damage that was done by the out-of-control stop-and-frisk program that he presided over during his tenure as mayor,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York said.

File-This photo from Sunday, June 17, 2012, shows Rev. Al Sharpton, center, with demonstrators during a silent march to end the “stop-and-frisk” program in New York. During the Bloomberg administration, civil rights groups went to court to end the NYPD’s use of a tactic known as “stop and frisk,” which involved detaining, questioning and sometimes searching people deemed suspicious by officers. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Active shooter drills terrifying students, affecting mental health

Two of the nation’s largest teacher unions came together Tuesday wanting schools to revise or eliminate the current active shooter drills, according to AP News.

They believe the drills can harm students’ mental health and leave some unable to sleep at night or concentrate in class.

Teachers believe if there are going to be active shooter drills, then they should be reformed so they do not harm students.

One girl who was told her light-up shoes would make her an easier target now refuses to wear the pair of shoes.