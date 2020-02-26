What we’re reading: Trump addresses coronavirus, 5 killed in Wisconsin shooting

Print Article

President Donald Trump with members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci).

Trump says coronavirus risk to Americans is “very low”

President Donald Trump attempted to ease growing fears over the spread of the coronavirus, saying that his administration has the situation under control and is “ready to adapt” if the virus spreads, according to NBC News.

“We’re ready to adapt and ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads if it spreads,” Trump said.

Trump announced Wednesday that he will put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the administration’s response to the virus.

“We will continue to bring the full resources of the federal government … to see to the health and well-being and to the effective response to the coronavirus in the United States of America,” Pence said.

When responding to a question about the likelihood of a U.S. outbreak, Trump said, “I think it’s inevitable.”

Oklahoma professor accused of using the N-word



Students walking on the University of Oklahoma campus. (Getty Images/Brett Deering).

A history professor at the University of Oklahoma has been accused of using the N-word while reading a “historical document,” according to CNN.

The university’s interim president, Joseph Harroz, said that the professor issued a “trigger warning” before reading a “historical document that used the ‘N-word’ repeatedly.”

This is the second time in many weeks that a professor from the university has been accused of using a racial slur.

The professor has not yet been identified.

Gunman kills 5, himself in mass shooting,

A Molson Coors employee stormed the brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, killing five of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself, according to the Washington Post.

Authorities did not identify the 51-year-old shooter, but the company’s CEO said he was an active employee at the facility.

CEO Gavin Hattersley said the Milwaukee brewery would shut down until further notice “to ensure our people have time to cope with today’s events.”

“There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now,” Hattersley said in a company-wide email.

Milwaukee Fire Department personnel respond to reports of an active shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash).

Molson Coors is a local institution that employs more than 1,000 people on the city’s west side. Police did not discuss a possible motive for the killings and did not name the victims.

The rampage is the first shooting of four or more people in 2020, according to a Washington Post’s database.

Weinstein: “I didn’t sexually assault anyone and I didn’t rape anyone“

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo).

A spokesman for Harvey Weinstein said he remains in custody at New York’s Bellevue Hospital, according to ABC News.

Weinstein was convicted of two felony counts, criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape and is awaiting a possible transfer to Rikers Island.

New York defense attorney Arthur Aidala said Weinstein has been consistent about his innocence, and “very forceful in proclaiming that ‘I didn’t sexually assault anyone and I didn’t rape anyone.’”

Weinstein is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11.