What we’re reading: U.S. declares public health emergency over coronavirus

U.S. declares public health emergency over coronavirus, announces temporary travel ban

The federal government declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency Friday, according to ABC News.

In a briefing at the White House, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar also announced a temporary ban on foreign nationals who have traveled to China in the past two weeks, besides immediate relatives of U.S. citizens.

Health officials have now confirmed eight cases of the virus in the U.S., seven in travelers from China and one in a human-to-human transmission between a husband and wife.

The CDC ordered a temporary quarantine of all 195 people who have been evacuated from China since the virus began.

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, South Koreans evacuated from Wuhan, China, disembark from a chartered flight at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea. (Kim Kyun-hyun/Newsis via AP)

Nearly 12,000 people worldwide have now been sickened by the coronavirus.

Black women in Iowa who turned out for Obama may sit out caucus

Some black voters who voted for Barack Obama during the Iowa caucus in 2008 say they feel left out of the presidential nominating process, according to NBC News.

The voters said the campaigns are focusing more on the state’s rural areas, where there tends to be a very small African American presence.

African Americans make up just 4% of Iowa’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but community activists say every vote matters in this year’s crowded field.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a Get Out the Caucus Rally at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

“Those are the kind of percentages that get you over the hump when it’s close, and it’s going to be close in a lot of places,” said Izaah Knox, the executive director of the community organization Urban Dreams.

London police identify man responsible for ‘terrorist-related’ stabbings

Police forensic officers work near a car at the scene after a stabbing incident in Streatham London, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

London police have identified the man they believe is responsible for stabbing two people in a terrorist-related incident Sunday afternoon, according to CNN.

Twenty-year-old Sudesh Amman was shot and killed by surveillance officers shortly after carrying out the attacks.

Amman was recently released from prison after serving time for possession and distribution of extremist material.

Three victims were taken to the hospital–two from the stabbing and one who was hit with glass during the shooting–all are expected to survive.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life. Here in London we will never let them succeed,” said Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London.